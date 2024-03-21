VIP AUDIO 3/21 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Mercedes Moné’s second week, New Japan Cup final week, Rock and Cody exchanges, Christian-Copeland, Fighter Pay lawsuit, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Analysis of another week of disappointing AEW Dynamite ratings.

Mercedes Moné’s character and portrayal on her second week on Dynamite, the good and the bad.

Review and analysis of New Japan Cup’s concluding week.

Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision (Bryan Danielson vs. Shibada), AEW Dynamite (Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland), and the special Wednesday Rampage

A review of Tuesday’s NXT

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including The Rock’s Memphis promo and Cody Rhodes’s response on Monday.

Details and reaction to the fighter pay lawsuit settlement

A review of UFC Fight Night and a look ahead to this weekend.

