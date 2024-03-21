VIP AUDIO 3/21 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Mercedes Moné’s second week, New Japan Cup final week, Rock and Cody exchanges, Christian-Copeland, Fighter Pay lawsuit, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
- Analysis of another week of disappointing AEW Dynamite ratings.
- Mercedes Moné’s character and portrayal on her second week on Dynamite, the good and the bad.
- Review and analysis of New Japan Cup’s concluding week.
- Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision (Bryan Danielson vs. Shibada), AEW Dynamite (Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland), and the special Wednesday Rampage
- A review of Tuesday’s NXT
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including The Rock’s Memphis promo and Cody Rhodes’s response on Monday.
- Details and reaction to the fighter pay lawsuit settlement
- A review of UFC Fight Night and a look ahead to this weekend.
