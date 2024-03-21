News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/21 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Mercedes Moné’s second week, New Japan Cup final week, Rock and Cody exchanges, Christian-Copeland, Fighter Pay lawsuit, more (130 min.)

March 21, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Analysis of another week of disappointing AEW Dynamite ratings.
  • Mercedes Moné’s character and portrayal on her second week on Dynamite, the good and the bad.
  • Review and analysis of New Japan Cup’s concluding week.
  • Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision (Bryan Danielson vs. Shibada), AEW Dynamite (Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland), and the special Wednesday Rampage
  • A review of Tuesday’s NXT
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including The Rock’s Memphis promo and Cody Rhodes’s response on Monday.
  • Details and reaction to the fighter pay lawsuit settlement
  • A review of UFC Fight Night and a look ahead to this weekend.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024