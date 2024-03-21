WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (3/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, March 21, 2024
Where: Milwaukee, Wis. at Fiserv Forum
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,005 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,027.
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes come face-to-face
- Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar
- The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory
- The Street Profits vs. AOP (Akam & Rezar)
