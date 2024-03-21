News Ticker

WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (3/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

March 21, 2024

When: Friday, March 21, 2024

Where: Milwaukee, Wis. at Fiserv Forum

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,005 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,027.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes come face-to-face
  • Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar
  • The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory
  • The Street Profits vs. AOP (Akam & Rezar)

