VIP AUDIO 3/21 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): How matches are planned, Graves, Hogan’s movie career vs. Rock’s, house show title changes, MJF and Punk, wrestler pay, Foley comeback, more (145 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- Mercedes Moné’s CEO chant
- What is so great about Corey Graves?
- How does a wrestling match get planned and executed between wrestlers?
- The nostalgia for VHS tapes
- What concerts did Wade recently attend?
- Will WWE have to change their approach to start becoming competitive for free agents that AEW is currently snatching from the market?
- What are the lead-ins for WWE and AEW and how do they draw compared to the wrestling shows?
- Given Okaka’s rumored salary, is he actually underpaid compared to NBA and other pro athletes?
- Should wrestlers who are great talkers be featured more on TV when injured such as MJF and C.M. Punk?
- Why didn’t Hulk Hogan have the movie career of The Rock?
- What if WrestleManias 20 and 30 and 35 were two nights instead of one? Which matches would have headlined each night?
- Why are pro wrestling t-shirts so poorly designed? Todd and Wade react to WWE’s t-shirts online, too.
- Should WWE go more title changes at house shows like they’ve done in the past?
- Should AEW run more house shows?
- Have AEW and NXT affected the indy scene negatively?
- Thoughts on Mick Foley wanting to have another hardcore match, and would Darby be a good opponent?
- What did Mercedes mean regarding taking AEW international?
- Should it be considered set in stone that Will Ospreay is going to win the AEW World Title at WrestleKingdom?
- Becky Lynch’s line about being great when people doubt her
- Is “try and do” really wrong wording? (Spoiler Alert: Yes!)
- A history of MMA fighters solving certain specialized styles over the decades
- Will A.J. Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura ever have a run on top again?
- Latest WWE video game WWE 2K20
- What if Bret Hart weren’t injured by Goldberg?
- How should MJF be reintroduced?
- Are there actually “star player” equivalents in pro wrestling?
- Was Paul Levesque sleeping at the wheel with the latest round of AEW signings?
- How will Rose Namajuna’s legacy be remembered in UFC history?
- Thoughts on NXT stars such as Dijak, Oba Femi, and Josh Briggs and can they provide WWE with some major matches in the future?
- What is Brutus Beefcake’s place in wrestling history and what would be the modern-day equivalent?
- Billy Gunn being “uselessly huge” and “needlessly tall.”
- What body parts of which wrestlers could assemble into an indestructible wrestler?
- Which wrestlers is like Kirk Cousins – great stats but a lack of wins or making a big difference in ways that matter more?
- “Stocktonian by Choice.”
- Should AEW TV ratings be judged differently than WWE’s?
- The merging of the IWGP World Hvt. Title and IWGP IC Title and the introduction since of the Global Hvt. Title.
