WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/15): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Rock appearance, Mysterio returns, Bayley vs. Kai, Orton vs. Waller, Lee vs. Escobar, New Catch Republic vs. Pretty Deadly

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

MARCH 15, 2024

MEMPHIS, TN AT FEDEX FORUM

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a recap of last week’s final segment with The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.

-The camera focused on the Wrestlemania XL sign and then panned the crowd as Corey Graves introduced the show.

-The Rock made his entrance, complete with lightning bolts and a new mix for his music. As Rock made his entrance, they showed a graphic for the Wrestlemania tag team match. After that, they transitioned to a graphic for Reigns against Rhodes. Graves hyped both matches and mentioned the implications of the tag match on the main event. Graves called Rock the final boss and said “he’s in the house”.

-Rock stood in the ring where a table and stool were set up. The crowd chanted “Rocky”. Rock had a mic and raised it but paused and the crowd chanted his name again. He said usually, he torches every city he’s in, but tonight is different. Rock said that this city is different. He mentioned that he started his wrestling career in Memphis and was on every Saturday morning on Channel 5 and every Saturday morning at the flea market. Rock mentioned that he was known as Flex Kavana at the time. Rock said he has finally come back home. He said it’s been years and they’re going to have fun tonight. Rock said it’s the home of the blues and Elvis Presley. Rock said he was going to sing a song. Rock called a band out and they appeared near the announcers. He said he’s going to sing a song and it’s about what’s going to happen to Rhodes and Rollins at Wrestlemania. Rock sat on the stool and the band started playing. Rock sang a song about Rhodes and Rollins. Rock threw out a line about a fanny pack and the famous picture of him appeared on the big screen. Rock called Rhodes weird and a picture of Rhodes as Stardust appeared on the screen. Rock cracked a joke about Becky Lynch being more popular than Rollins and a picture of the two of them appeared on the screen. He made a joke about Ja Morant, Memphis NBA player, and he appeared on the screen. Rock ended the song with jokes about the Cody Crybabies and referred to himself as the Final Boss.

-At the end of the song, Rock stood up and the crowd chanted his name again. Rock moved the stool out of the way and said it’s time for a different kind of fun now. Rock said he felt what Rhodes did last week and the world heard it. Rock threw to a video of Rhodes slapping him last week on Smackdown. The crowd booed the video. He said that Rhodes finally manned up. Rock mentioned that he smiled when Rhodes slapped him. Rock said he watched Raw to see how Rhodes would respond to the moment that made him famous. Rock threw to a video of Rhodes’ promo from Raw this past Monday when he spoke about his mother. Rock said Rhodes responded to him by crying. He mocked Rhodes’ crying. Rock said Rhodes won’t give anyone anything, especially the title. Rock said he wants to speak to Rhodes’ mother. Rock looked into the camera and said she doesn’t know Rock, but she will in ways she wishes she hasn’t. Rock said that Rhodes took something from him and everyone is going to pay. He said he and Reigns are going to win the tag match to set up Night Two. Rock said that Rhodes’ mother wants the title badly, but it won’t happen and Reigns will remain champion. Rock said Rhodes’ mother will get a belt, but not the title, Rock’s belt. Rock pulled a leather belt out of a bag. He said he’s going to whip Rhodes like a dog, over and over again. He said Rhodes’ blood will be on the belt and when Reigns wins, Rock is going to give the belt to Rhodes’ mother. Rock said that he’s going to whisper to Rhodes’ mother “what can I say, except, you’re welcome”. Rock looked into the camera again and said “if you smell, what the Final Boss, is cooking.”

-Rock stood in the center of the ring as the crowd cheered. Graves said that the Road to Wrestlemania is a collision course and it will be the biggest tag team match in history at Wrestlemania. Wade Barrett said Rhodes will feel the wrath of the final boss.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really good. We got a little of everything from Rock here. I’m not usually a fan of the cutesy singing stuff, but it worked here and the crowd ate it up. After that, Rock got serious and knocked it out of the park. He showed that the tag match matters to him and he has a real gripe with Rhodes for taking his main event from him. He got serious and made a heel promise and came off as vindictive and despicable. I don’t know how I feel about the whole Final Boss thing, but they’re rolling with it. It’s just a little weird because Rhodes has to wrestle Reigns after Rock, so technically, Reigns is the Final Boss. It makes me a wonder if it’s a set up for something down the line. If that’s where they’re going, then it could work well. If not, it’s a little silly. Great promo regardless.)

-Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez looked on as Angel and Humberto warmed up. Barrett said they will have a match against the L.W.O. after the break. [c]

-Angel and Humberto made their entrance with Lopez. They showed a graphic for the six team ladder match at Wrestlemania. Graves said the winner of this match would qualify for the ladder match.

(1) ANGEL & HUMBERTO (w/ Elektra Lopez) vs. L.W.O. (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) – Wrestlemania XL Tag Team Ladder Match Qualifier

Humberto started and took the advantage on Del Toro. He tagged in Angel. Angel made the cover but Del Toro kicked out at two. Angel beat on Del Toro against the ropes. Humberto tagged back in. He whipped Del Toro into the corner but Del Toro went to the apron. He landed a kick followed by a hurricanrana and tagged in Wilde. They landed double kicks and then Del Toro dropkicked Angel and Humberto to the outside. Wilde and Del Toro hit a dive that took Angel and Humberto down. Wilde and Del Toro posed on the apron. Back in the ring, Wilde covered Humberto for a two count. Wilde landed a splash and hit another two count. Del Toro tagged in and they double teamed Humberto. Del Toro hit a lionsault and covered Humberto for a two count. [c]

Back from break, Del Toro broke out of a headlock from Humberto. Humberto took Del Toro down and made the cover for a two count. Humberto took Del Toro to the corner. Del Toro tried to fight out but Humberto overwhelmed him and tagged in Angel. Angel ran across the ring and dropkicked Wilde off the apron. Angel went back to Del Toro and placed him on the top turnbuckle. Humberto tagged in and they hit a double military press slam on Del Toro. Humberto made the cover but Wilde broke the count. Del Toro rolled Humberto up for a two count. Humberto came off the ropes but Del Toro landed a big slam. Both men were down and crawled to their corners. Angel and Wilde tagged in. Wilde came off the top rope with a dropkick that took down Angel and Humberto. Wilde landed a neckbreaker on Humberto. He splashed Angel in the corner and then took down Humberto with a hurricanrana. Wilde landed a superkick followed by a tornado DDT on Angel. Wilde made the cover but Humberto broke the count. Del Toro went for a dive on Humberto but Humberto moved and he hit the barricade. Wilde went for a dive but Angel caught him with a superkick. Humberto launched Wilde into a kick from Angel. Humberto made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Angel & Humberto in 10:00 to advance to the Wrestlemania XL Tag Team Ladder Match

-They showed updated brackets for the Wrestlemania Tag Team Ladder Match.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Solid match. Probably the best one they’ve had with each other. I’m glad they went with a clean finish where Angel and Humberto just got the better of Wilde and Del Toro instead of some interference. I wouldn’t have guessed Angel and Humberto would make the cut for the ladder match, but I’m all for it. They’re talented guys and I like seeing them get another chance. It’s crazy how much Barrett and Graves put over Wilde and Del Toro to make them seem important. Unfortunately, if you actually watch the show, they lose a lot of credibility because Wilde and Del Toro have been an absolute joke since they were called up.)

-Damage Ctrl and Bayley were shown arriving at the arena earlier today. Graves and Barrett previewed their match for later in the show. [c]

-Kayla Braxton was on the entrance ramp and welcomed L.A. Knight. Barrett cheered and thanked Kayla. L.A. Knight made his entrance. Kayla asked if Knight has found A.J. Styles yet. Knight asked for the mic and Kayla walked off. Knight addressed the crowd and asked if he could talk to them. He mentioned Styles and the crowd booed. Knight said that Styles said that Knight needs to be humbled last week. Knight said Styles is speaking his language. He challenged Styles to come out and humble him. Knight said Styles won’t show up because he isn’t big enough for the ride. Knight said he’s been looking for Styles for a couple weeks. He said that Styles flew around the world but couldn’t make the drive to Memphis. Knight said if Styles can’t show up to Smackdown, he knows of somewhere Styles can’t help but show up. Knight challenged Styles to a match at Wrestlemania. Knight said that Styles said he walks around like he owns the place. Knight said he doesn’t own the place but he’ll own Styles at Mania.

-Styles appeared and hit Knight with a chair. Knight went down. Styles opened the chair and sat down on top of Knight. Styles accepted the challenge as officials came out to free Knight. Styles backed off as the crowd booed.

-Barrett and Graves sat ringside. Graves threw to a video recap of Logan Paul’s segment on Smackdown last week.

-Nick Aldis was in the back on his computer. Paul appeared and asked what the punishment for Randy Orton would be after last week. Aldis shrugged. Paul said that Orton should apologize because Aldis could get in serious trouble. Paul said it could set a precedent for Smackdown. Aldis said that Paul should request the apology from Orton in person. Paul said that was Aldis’ job. Paul said he can’t expect Aldis to do his job when he can’t even find Paul an opponent for Mania. Paul walked off.

-Grayson Waller made his entrance with Austin Theory. They showed a graphic for Waller against Randy Orton. Graves hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-They showed the outside of the arena.

-Graves threw to a video on Paul announcing Summerslam in Cleveland, OH. They then showed a graphic for Summerslam in Cleveland.

-Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso were walking in the back. Kayla appeared and scared Heyman. Kayla asked if they had a response to Jey Uso’s challenge. Jimmy said he has a response. He said before everything, Jey was his little brother. Jimmy said last year, it was him and Jey, and this year it’s him against Jey. Jimmy said if Jey wants him, he has him, “yeet”. Jimmy looked into the camera angrily.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I like that Jimmy is taking the challenge personally and is angry. It’s odd that he reacted this way when he’s been spending so much time messing with Jey lately. I don’t know if he didn’t think Jey would take it this far or what, but it seemed odd. I’m looking forward to the match, I’m just not crazy about how they got there.)

-The War and Treaty were shown in the front row. Graves said they have a new single coming out.

-Randy Orton made his entrance.

[HOUR TWO]

-Orton posed on the second rope as the crowd chanted his name. Waller paced in the ring. Before the bell could ring, Logan Paul made his entrance. Paul joined commentary.

(2) GRAYSON WALLER (w/ Austin Theory) vs. RANDY ORTON

Waller attacked Orton from behind as he watched Paul. Waller mounted Orton in the corner and Orton got free. Orton climbed to the second rope and rained down punches on Waller. Waller escaped and pulled Orton onto the top turnbuckle. Waller tossed Orton to the outside. Waller followed Orton out. Orton recovered with a kick to the gut. Orton set up for a back suplex on the announce table but Waller got free. Waller tried to get into the ring but Orton pulled him back out. Orton tossed Waller into the timekeeper’s area. Orton and Paul stood nose to nose. Waller jumped into the picture and pulled Orton into the announce desk face first. [c]

Waller had Orton in a neck vise. Orton fought to his feet and punched his way out of the hold. Waller sent Orton to the corner but Orton came out with a clothesline. Waller stayed on the attack but Orton landed a snap powerslam. Orton went for the stalling DDT but Waller back dropped him over the top rope and to the floor. Waller slid to the outside but Orton caught him and hit a back suplex onto the announce table. Orton lifted Waller and delivered another back suplex as the crowd cheered him on. Orton threw Waller back into the ring. Theory jumped on the apron and Waller charged Orton from behind. Orton moved and Waller ran into Theory. Orton hit the stalling DDT and then measured Waller for the RKO. Theory pulled Waller to the outside. Orton snatched Theory and pulled him into the stalling DDT. Waller hit the ring but Orton caught him with an RKO for the win.

WINNER: Randy Orton in 9:00

-Orton glared at Paul and Theory chop blocked him from behind. Theory held Orton up as Paul got in the ring. Paul taunted Orton. Paul posed and showed off his fist. Kevin Owens’ music played and he ran down to the ring. Theory tried to cut Owens off but Owens punched Theory down. Owens tried to help Orton up but Orton overreacted. Theory appeared again. Owens gave him a Stunner and Orton followed with an RKO.

-Paul watched from the ramp. Aldis appeared and asked if Paul got the apology from Orton. He then said he determined Paul’s opponent for Mania. Aldis apologized and said it is actually opponents. Aldis said that Paul will defend the United States title against Owens and Orton in a Triple Threat Match at Wrestlemania. Paul reacted in disbelief as Orton and Owens looked on. Orton and Owens shook hands as Paul looked on and said “oh, no”.

(McDonald’s Analysis: It’s not shocking, but I don’t know if we needed another multi-man match. It’s a way to get Owens on the card as he didn’t really have a logical opponent. Sometimes, Wrestlemania feels like a shuffling of who’s left over to fill out the card. This is basically that. Paul needs a marquee opponent, so they set something up with Orton, then they realized they don’t have anything for Owens and just added him in because he had a feud with Paul before. It is what it is and the match will be fine, but this is how Paul ends up feeling like just another guy instead of the special attraction he was originally portrayed as.)

-Graves threw to a video recap of Dakota Kai turning on Bayley two weeks ago on Smackdown.

-After the video, Damage Ctrl was in the back. Kai said Bayley can’t take all of them out at Mania. Kai said she knows Bayley is watching. Kai said Bayley is jealous of Iyo Sky and threatened by Kairi Sane and Asuka. Kai said it’s a message to everyone in the locker room because Damage Ctrl runs the show. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Triple H on the Pat McAfee show.

-Santos Escobar made his entrance with Angel, Humberto, and Elektra Lopez.

-Dragon Lee made his entrance. Graves threw to a video recap of Legado del Fantasma’s beatdown on Lee last week.

(3) SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/ Angel, Humberto, & Elektra Lopez) vs. DRAGON LEE

Lee took Escobar down. They ran the ropes and Lee hit a hurricanrana that sent Escobar to the outside. Lee came off the ropes with a dive onto Escobar at ringside. Lee rolled Escobar back into the ring. Lee went for a powerbomb but Escobar got free. Escobar charged Lee in the corner but Lee lifted Escobar into a kick. Lee went for another powerbomb but Escobar tried to fight him off. Lee held on and delivered the sit-out powerbomb. Escobar retreated to the corner. Lee charged and Escobar lifted him to the apron. Lee landed a kick to Angel and then took down Escobar with a kick. Humberto climbed onto the apron and Lee hurricanrana’d him off the apron onto Angel. Lee climbed back in the ring but Escobar hit the Phantom Driver for the win.

WINNER: Santos Escobar in 3:00

-Legado beat down on Lee but Carlito hit the ring to make the save. Legado retreated. Carlito hit the Backstabber on Angel. Humberto hit the ring and Carlito took him down. Escobar attacked Carlito from behind and then tossed him into the ring post.

-Rey Mysterio’s music played and Escobar froze. Mysterio made his way to the ring and entered. Escobar went for a punch but Mysterio ducked and then landed shots of his own. Mysterio hit a hurricanrana that set Escobar up for a 619. Mysterio went for it but Angel and Humberto pulled Escobar to safety. Mysterio grabbed a mic and challenged Escobar to a match next week on Smackdown. Mysterio said he promises he will smack the stupid, arrogant smile off the face of Escobar.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I get that there was interference and it was a set-up for the angle, but they shouldn’t talk about Lee like he’s so special and then make him look like a joke like this. This whole segment defined him down and made him an afterthought to Carlito and the “real” masked wrestler, Mysterio. It’s just poor booking. Lee should be protected at this point so he can be the next guy when the opportunity emerges. Honestly, they should have left him in NXT if this was the plan on the main roster. Besides that, I can’t imagine we get a clean finish with Escobar and Mysterio next week. I’m surprised we’re not getting Mysterio against Angel so they can save Escobar against Mysterio for Wrestlemania. I assume that will be the end result regardless.)

-Bayley was shown wrapping her fists in the back. Graves promoted her match against Kai for later in the show. [c]

-Pretty Deadly and New Catch Republic were in the ring.

(4) PRETTY DEADLY (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) vs. NEW CATCH REPUBLIC (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) – Wrestlemania XL Tag Team Ladder Match Qualifier

Bate started against Wilson. They locked up and Bate took control. He dropped to his back and held Wilson in place with his feet. Dunne tagged in and went after the arm of Wilson. Dunne stomped on Wilson’s arm. Dunne then sat on one of Wilson’s arms and pulled the fingers of the other. Dunne stomped on the arm again. Dunne stayed on the attack and continued his attack on the arms of Wilson. Dunne chopped Prince on the apron. Dunne went to the apron and pulled the fingers of Wilson. Prince pulled Dunne down and Wilson made the cover for a two count. Wilson stomped on Dunne in the corner and tagged in Prince. Prince continued the stomps. Dunne landed a chop on Prince and followed up with a series of rights. Prince took Dunne down and hit him with punches. Wilson tagged in and they went after Dunne. Dunne fought back with chops on Wilson. He went after Prince on the apron. Dunne hit a leg whip on Wilson and tagged in Bate. Bate took down Wilson. Bate hit a hurricanrana on Prince. Bate hit Wilson and Prince in the corner with running elbows. Wilson tried a running splash but Bate caught him and hit a suplex. Bate hit a standing Shooting Star Press on Wilson. He pulled Prince to his shoulders and delivered the Airplane Spin. Bate dropped Prince as the show cut to break. [c]

Bate landed a kick to Wilson. Bate set up to make the tag but Wilson took him down with a big elbow. Bate recovered and hit a stalling vertical suplex. Both men were down in the ring. Prince and Dunne tagged in. Dunne landed a kick to Prince and then one to Wilson. He landed a punch on Prince and then stomped on Wilson’s hands. Wilson dropped to the outside and Dunne followed. Dunne suplexed Wilson onto the apron. Dunne got back in the ring and suplexed Prince into an armbar. Prince got free and Bate tagged in. Dunne and Bate double teamed Prince. Bate made the cover but Wilson made the save. Dunne chopped away at Wilson. Wilson came off the ropes and hit Dunne with a clothesline. Prince took Bate down with a big boot. Wilson tagged in and they tossed Dunne into the ring post and to the outside. Pretty Deadly hit a double team on Bate. Wilson made the cover but Bate kicked out. They set up for another double team but Bate got free. Dunne tagged in. They hit a double Burning Hammer on Prince and Dunne made the cover for the win.

WINNER: New Catch Republic in 11:00 to advance to the Wrestlemania XL Tag Team Ladder Match

(McDonald’s Analysis: I actually thought both of these teams would be in the match when it was first announced. I’m disappointed that Pretty Deadly won’t be included. I was really looking forward to seeing them in that type of environment. They’re another act that seems to have gone off track from when they debuted. I thought they would be ok since they were featured while Prince was injured, but they’ve done basically nothing since then. Bate and Dunne are the flavor of the month, so it makes sense they were chosen for the Ladder Match. We’ll see how it plays out, but I wouldn’t put money on them getting the win. I would imagine Imperium and DIY join the field soon enough.)

-Graves talked about different sports teams acknowledging Roman Reigns. Barrett then talked about signs in the crowd as the camera showed the signs. Graves told everyone to bring their next sign next week and you could get on the show.

-Graves promoted Bayley against Kai as Bayley made her way toward the arena. [c]

-Graves and Barrett announced Escobar against Mysterio for next week as well as two more tag team matches to determine who will be in the Tag Team Ladder Match. The final announcement was for a face to face with Reigns and Rhodes.

-Bayley made her entrance.

-Dakota Kai made her entrance with Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Iyo Sky.

(5) BAYLEY vs. DAKOTA KAI (w/ Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Iyo Sky)

Bayley took Kai down and punched away. Bayley took Kai to the outside and slammed her on the announce table in front of Damage Ctrl. Bayley took Kai to the corner and continued the beatdown. Kai tried to cover up. Sane got on the apron and Bayley chased her away. Bayley took Kai to the apron and then pulled her down. Bayley suplexed Kai off the apron and to the floor at ringside. Bayley was in firm control as the show cut to break. [c]

Back from break, Kai had Bayley in a headlock. Bayley fought out and landed a running knee. Both women were down. They both used the ropes to get to their feet. Asuka distracted Bayley. Bayley went after Kai in the corner but Kai landed a big kick. Kai made the cover for a two count. Asuka attacked Bayley as Kai distracted the ref. Kai made the cover for a two count. Bayley recovered and hit a Stunner using the middle rope. Bayley climbed to the top rope but Kai cut her off with a kick. Kai climbed up and set up for a superplex. Bayley fought Kai off and Kai fell to the mat. Bayley came off the top rope with an elbow drop. Bayley made the cover for a two count. Bayley went for a Bayley to Belly but Kai escaped and sent Bayley to the bottom turnbuckle with a big kick. Kai distracted the ref again as Damage Ctrl attacked. Kai ran and hit another kick. Kai charged Bayley in the corner but Bayley caught her with a powerbomb. Bayley punched away at Kai. Damage Ctrl hit the ring. Bayley fought them off and then stood face to face with Sky. Sky laid the title on the ground in front of them. Damage Ctrl attacked Bayley from behind and the ref called for the bell.

WINNER: No Contest in 8:00

-Naomi ran down to the ring and made the save. Damage Ctrl ganged up on her and took the advantage again. They dumped Naomi to the outside and beat on Bayley as the crowd chanted “EST”. Sky hit a moonsault on Bayley. Damage Ctrl stood over Bayley and posed as the show went off the air.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Why did the ref wait so long to ring the bell? It was ok when Bayley fought off three other people but when they take her down it’s too much? How silly is that? Good heat segment and I’m glad they’re finally shifting some of this to Bayley against Sky instead of Kai. Bayley has felt like somewhat of an afterthought on this build and Sky even more so. It’s good to see them refocus a little here and put the feud in a prominent show closing segment. Damage Ctrl got some heat and Sky stood over Bayley with the title as the central figure. I think that’s important moving forward and I hope they continue in that direction.)

