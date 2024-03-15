WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/15): Keller’s report on The Rock appearing again, Bayley vs. Dakota Kai, Orton vs. Waller, Rey Mysterio returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MARCH 15, 2024

MEMPHIS, TENN. AT FEDEX FORUM

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that a sellout of 12,122 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,122.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a recap of last week’s closing segment with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and The Bloodline including The Rock and Roman Reigns.

-Corey Graves introduced the show.

-The Rock made his ring entrance to a remixed version of his entrance theme. Graves said Rock set social media ablaze with a video promo earlier in the day. He didn’t reference any of its content. He looked around at the crowd. Graves said, “The Final Boss is in the house.” A “Rocky! Rocky!” chant broke out. It subsided, then re-started. Rock let it play out. He spoke his first words over eight minutes into the show.

He said he usually scorches every city that he’s in, “but tonight, it’s different.” He noted that he started his career in Memphis, Tenn. “every Saturday morning, channel 5” and every Monday night at the Big Top Flea Market. He made fun of his name back then – Flex Cavana – and said while chuckling, “I don’t know what the hell I was thinking, but I went for it.” He then said, “Finally, The Rock has come back … home!”

He said they’re going to have some fun. He said it’s the home of the blues and Elvis Presley and country. “Do you want to hear The Rock sing a song?” he asked. He introduced two musicians at ringside who played a guitar and harmonica. His lyrics insulted Cody and Seth, mocking Cody’s blond hair and calling Seth “a clown.” He said his story about how Cody was born is historically accurate. He said his father Dusty Rhodes learned that “drugs and cheap condoms are a bad combination.” He said Cody wasn’t planned and was a mistake. He made fun of his days as Stardust. He said all Seth does is cackling and dancing. “No wonder your wife is more popular than you,” he said and then said he’s desperate to get fans to cheer. “You’re simply an embarrassment,” he said. “Just like Ja Morant when he’s waving a gun.” Fans booed that one. Rock tried to laugh it off and said he loved Ja, the biggest star player on the local NBA team.

He then turned to insulting the Cody Crybabies. He said they’re all so entitled, obnoxious, and brash, and some have sex but they have to pay cash. He rhymed “stitches” and “bitches.” He said there some lines you just don’t cross. “You walk and kiss the ass of The Final Boss.”

Rock stood up and said last week Cody did something to him. They played the slap on the big screen. He said he smiled at first, but then he watched Raw. He said he was wondering what Cody would do in response to the biggest promo of his career. He then played Cody crying while talking about his mom. Back to Rock live, he was laughing like it’s funny when men cry. He mocked Cody saying he can’t give the title to his daddy, so he’s giving it to his mommy. He said he isn’t giving the title to anybody. He said he wants to address Mama Rhodes.

He got serious and said he’s going to make Cody and his family pay. He said they’re going to beat her son and Seth. He said she can’t wait for her son to finish that story so badly and hand her that belt, but that ain’t going to happen. He said the belt will stay with his cousin, Roman Reigns. Fans booed. He said Mama Rhodes will get a belt, but it’ll be Rock’s belt. He picked up a black bag and pulled out a weight lifting belt with Rock’s logo on it. He said he’s going to beat her son with it and make her son bleed. He Rock will wipe her tears away and tell her, “What can I say except you’re welcome.” He sang it in a sinister tone. A loud “Rocky!” chant broke out.

(Keller’s Analysis: The segment early on was charming and entertaining, but I am concerned it was undercutting the story going into WrestleMania. He took a dark turn and got boos from the crowd, which was encouraging. But then fans chanted “Rocky!” after Rock talked about being mean to Cody’s mom. So the segment ultimately was all over the place, with the goal to entertain, perhaps issue some receipts to Cody and Seth over Monday, and then try to get the crowd to turn against him. I’ll say that I didn’t see much of an effort from Rock to actually get boos, but more he was just trying to mock the lead babyfaces he’s facing and be cool.)



-They showed Legado Del Fantasma warming up backstage. [c]

-Graves touted a sellout crowd of 14,173 as the camera showed the full arena.

(1) ANGEL & HUMBERTO (w/Elektra Lopez) vs. JOAQUIN WILDE & CRUZ DEL TORO – Tag Team Championship Contendership Qualifier match

The bell rang 29 minutes into the hour. Wilde and Del Toro landed running flip dives over the top rope onto Angel and Humberto at 2:00. Wilde scored a two count on Humberto. Del Toro landed a moonsault on Humberto for a two count and then they cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Angel and Humberto stood on the second rope in their corner and then pressed Del Toro above their heads and slammed Del Toro. That was cool. Wilde broke up the cover so Del Toro lifted his shoulder before the three count. Del Toro landed a sudden Spanish Fly on Humberto. Both were down and slow to get up. Wilde tagged in and rallied with a barrage of athletic moves. Angelo and Humberto ended up at ringside.

Angel and Humberto made a comeback against Wilde and finished him with a lift-and-drop kick to the ribs.

WINNERS: Angel & Humberto in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good action throughout. The heel comeback and finish was rather sudden after being down and out from Wilde’s flurry of offense.)

-Graves noted that Angel & Humberto will face the winner of New Catch Republic vs. Pretty Deadly in Bracket #1 to qualify for the WrestleMania six-team tag title ladder match.

-They showed Dakota Kai leading the rest of Damage CTRL into the arena earlier. Then they showed Bayley arriving earlier with her suitcase. [c]

-Kayla Braxton stood in the aisle and introduced L.A. Knight. Fans popped and chanted his name after his music stopped. She asked him if he’s had any luck finding A.J. Styles. He asked her for the mic and said, “I just need to cook for a minute.” Kayla handed him the mic and left. Knight asked for Styles to come out. He didn’t. He said he spots the marks and Styles is the biggest mark walking. After Knight talked about taking Styles out at WrestleMania, Styles charged out and hit him from behind with a chair.

-A clip aired of last week’s angle with Randy Orton and Logan Paul.

-Logan walked in to Nick Aldis’s office and asked him confidently how Aldis was planning to punish Orton for interrupting the biggest sponsorship moment in WWE history. He said Orton should apologize. He said he doesn’t care, but Aldis should because it could set a president. Aldis told Logan to ask Orton for an apology in person. Logan said Aldis his job to make that happen, but how can he expect him to do that when he can’t even find him an opponent for WrestleMania.

-Grayson Waller made his entrance with Austin Theory.

-They showed the exterior of FedEx Forum.

-A clip aired of Logan Paul on his podcast announcing that WWE Summrslam is going to take place in Cleveland, Ohio, his hometown.

-The camera showed Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman walking backstage when Kayla startled Heyman who yelled, “Oh god!” She asked for thoughts on Jey Uso’s challenge for a WM40 match against Jimmy. Jimmy yelled about Jey being his little brother. “I raised you and you followed me everywhere,” he said. He said he accepted the challenge and said he’s got him. “Yeet!” he said before leering into the camera.

-They showed 2-time Grammy Award nominee The War and Treaty, Michael and Tanya Trotter, at ringside.

[HOUR TWO]

(2) GRAYSON WALLER (w/Austin Theory) vs. RANDY ORTON

Orton’s ring entrance took place. As the match was about to begin, Logan made his way to ringside. Orton turned to stare down Logan as he arrived at ringside. Waller jumped Orton from behind and the ref, oddly, rewarded the pre-match attack by calling for the bell immediately, two minutes into the hour. Orton made a comeback quickly and punched away at Waller in the corner as the fans counted along to ten. Orton threw Waller into the time-keeper’s area. When Orton turned to Theory and then Logan, Waller drove Orton’s face into the announce desk. They cut to an early break at 2:00. [c]

Back from the break, Waller was twisting Orton’s chin. Graves asked Logan if he really expects an apology from Orton. Logan said he’s not expecting it, he’s going to demand it. Orton beat up Waller at ringside and slammed him onto the announce desk. When they returned to the ring, Theory stood on the ring apron. When Waller charged at Orton from behind, Orton moved and then Waller knocked Theory to the floor. Orton then delivered a draping DDT to Waller. He signaled for an RKO and played to the crowd chanting “RKO!” Logan stood at ringside. Theory pulled Waller to safety at ringside. Orton grabbed Theory and gave him a draping DDT followed by an RKO on Waller for the win.

WINNER: Orton in 8:00.

-As his music played, Orton looked down at Waller. Theory clipped Orton’s legs and then smiled at Logan. Logan entered and got in Orton’s face as Theory held Orton’s hands behind his back. Logan kissed Orton’s forehead and then signaled for his right punch. Kevin Owen’s charged out to his music. A wide-eyed Logan backed away as KO beat up Theory and knocked him to the floor. Owens looked at a kneeling Orton. Orton almost gave him an RKO instinctively, but stopped. KO and Orton delivered a Stunner and RKO to Theory. Logan was standing on the entrance stage. Aldis then walked out and told Logan he wanted to follow up on their meeting from earlier. He asked if he got that apology from Orton, then revealed he has determined his opponents for WrestleMania – Owens and Orton. Logan protested and paced nervously.

-A sponsored video package aired on the Bayley vs. Dakota Kai saga that led to the show’s main event.

-Kayla interviewed Damage CTRL backstage. Dakota said she was going to break Bayley and said anyone who feels sorry for her has lost their minds. She said they had to cut her loose to get strong. She said they run the show. [c]

-Graves announced that Paul Levesque would be Pat McAfee’s guest WrestleMania weekend on his live podcast.

(3) SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/Angel, Humberto, Elektra Lopez) vs. DRAGON LEE

The bell rang 21 minutes into the hour. Lee hit an early sitout powerbomb for a two count. Lee head scissored Humberto onto Angel at ringside. Escobar caught Lee with a Phantom Driver for the sudden win.

WINNER: Escobar in under 2:00.

-Afterward, Angel, Humberto, and Escobar attacked Lee. Carlito made the save, but was soon overwhelmed. Rey Mysterio’s music then played and he ran out for the save. Escobar escaped the ring as Rey went for a 619. He challenged Escobar to a one-on-one match next week.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was really short. Did Rock’s segment run longer than planned and Lee took the hit? Or are they less high on Lee than they seemed not long ago or do think it won’t matter and they just wanted to get the show moving quickly to the next segment?)

-They showed Bayley warming up backstage. [c]

(4) PETE DUNNE & TYLER BATE vs. PRETTY DEADLY (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) – Tag Team Championship Contendership Tournament Qualifier match

The bell rang 29 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 4:00 after a Bate airplane spin on Prince. [c]

Pretty Deadly had a stretch of offense and near falls, but Bate and Dunne eventually hit the Burning Hammer for the win.

WINNERS: Bate & Dunn in 11:00 to advance in Bracket #1.

-They showed social media reaction to Roman Reigns asking everyone to acknowledge him including different sports teams accounts acknowledging him.

-They showed Bayley backstage heading to the entrance. [c]

(5) BAYLEY vs. DAKOTA KAI (w/Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, Asuka)

Bayley’s entrance aired. Then Dakota came out with her crew. The bell rang 48 minutes into the hour. Bayley suplexed Dakota off the ring apron at 1:30 and they cut to an early break. [c]

Asuka interfered to help Dakota score a two count at 6:00. Bayley drove Dakota’s head into the mat face-first off the middle rope. Kai leaping roundkicked Bayley off the top rope and then set up a superplex. Bayley blocked it and landed a top rope elbowdrop for a near fall. As Dakota distracted the ref, the rest of Damage CTRL beat on Bayley. Bayley fought back and landed a powerbomb. The rest of Damage CTRL entered the ring and confronted Bayley. Sky then attacked Bayley, prompting a DQ. “Bayley had to know this was coming,” Graves said.

WINNER: Bayley via DQ in 8:00.

-Naomi ran out made the save, but was soon overwhelmed. They went back to attacking Bayley and stood over her as the show ended.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST