FREE PODCAST 3/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner reflect on Mercedes Moné’s AEW debut and star presentation, momentum building with additions of Moné, Ospreay, and Okada, more (123 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of All Elite Conversation Club, Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner review the past week’s AEW programming. They analyze how AEW decided to debut Mercedes Moné and what impact she may have on the company and women’s division. They look at potential feuds and match-ups. They also discuss the use of Okada and Ospreay and how the new stars give a fresh direction for the company.
