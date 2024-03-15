AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (3/15): Cassidy & Beretta vs. Dark Order, Takeshita vs. Kommander, Undisputed Kingdom vs. Andretti & Top Flight

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

MARCH 15, 2024

RECORDED AT THE TD GARDEN IN BOSTON, MA

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho

Ring announcer: Bobby Cruise

– The opening of Rampage aired as Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY & TRENT BERETTA (w/Chuck Taylor) vs. DARK ORDER (Evil Uno & John Silver)

Cassidy and Uno started things off as Uno lowered his shoulder and dropped Cassidy to the mat. Cassidy was back up quickly and took no down, then rolled him up for a pin attempt. Cassidy went to place his hands in his pockets as Silver came up from behind and put his own hands in the pockets of Cassidy. Cassidy took them out but was nailed across the face by Silver. Trent and Cassidy double teamed Silver, then did the same to Uno. Trent and Cassidy went for a hug but Dark Order broke it up.

Chuck came in and as the ref tried to pull him out of the ring, Cassidy and Trent hugged them both. Trent hit Uno with a back suplex for two. Cassidy climbed to the top but was pulled off by Silver who pressed Cassidy over his head. Trent came in from behind and took Silver down with a double knee strike. Uno came up from behind Trent and hit a neck breaker. Uno then caught Cassidy but was reversed into a DDT. Uno hit Something Evil on Cassidy for two. [c]

Cassidy fired kicks at both Silver and Uno as Trent entered the ring and nailed them both with a clothesline. Trent hit Uno with a back suplex, then hit another suplex on Silver for two. Silver kicked away at Trent as Trent tried for String Zero but was met by a kick to the face by Uno. Cassidy broke up a follow up pin attempt. Silver knocked Cassidy to the floor but was hit with a spear by Trent. Uno flew off the top with a senton as Cassidy then took Uno out with a DDT off the apron.

Back inside the ring, Cassidy got caught in a backbreaker by Uno. Trent came in and fired away at Uno with a series of chops across the chest. Uno and Silver then double teamed Trent as Silver went for a pin that was broken up by Cassidy. Cassidy hit an Orange Punch which allowed Trent to hit his finish for the win.

WINNERS: Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta in 10:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Fun opener with a lot going on. That said, I can’t recall seeing many actual tags in this one. They hyped up the tag title tournament, then mentioned how tired Cassidy looks in advance of it.)

– The Righteous was featured in a video package to help hype them up for the upcoming tag team title tournament. [c]

– Saraya and Harley Cameron were backstage as they tried hyping up Zak Knight for a fight. Knight attacked a few guys hanging out in the back as Angelo Parker appeared and the two brawled before security stepped in.

(2) TONI STORM & MARIAH MAY (w/Luther) vs. LITTLE MEAN KATHLEEN & KAYLA SPARKS

The commentary team pointed out how big of a deal it was for Storm and May to be teaming together for the first time. Storm took the mic before the match to announce May as her protege. Storm told the crowd to enjoy the show as they performed a tag team match. Storm then told Deonna Purrazzo to get a closer look as she attacked their opponents.

Storm took down Little Mean Kathleen to the delight of the crowd. Storm hit a standing hip attack then played to the crowd before she hit another. May made the tag and continued the onslaught on Little Mean Kathleen. May kicked Little Mean Kathleen across the face before tagging Storm back in. Storm hit a German suplex as Sparks finally tagged in. Storm immediately dumped Sparks on her head, then kicked her across the face.

Storm followed up with a hip attack as May tagged back in to give one of her own. Storm was back in and hit Storm Xero for the win.

WINNERS: Toni Storm & Mariah May in 2:30

– After the match, Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa hit the ring to drive Storm and May away. Purrazzo took the mic and said they would see them next week.

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK. I enjoyed watching Storm and May tag together and it’s a nice progression as Storm slowly lets May be seen as a friend.)

– A video package on Queen Aminata aired as she hyped up her journey in the ROH Women’s TV Title tournament.

– The AEW Tag Title Tournament brackets were revealed. In round 1, the Young Bucks will face Private Party. A wild card match between Best Friends and the Don Callis Family will face the Undisputed Kingdom.

On the other side of the bracket, Ricky Starks and Big Bill will face Top Flight. In the other wild card match, the Infantry will face House of Black, with that winner going on to face FTR. The infantry will face House of Black on tomorrow’s Collision.

(3) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (w/Don Callis) vs. KOMANDER (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Jericho noted on commentary that AEW specifically told him not to attack Callis while on commentary. Takeshita knocked Komander to the mat, who got right back up. Takeshita locked in a headlock that took Komander to the mat. Takeshita caught Komander but missed a follow up kick. Komander flew off the ropes and hit a lionsault that riled up Jericho on commentary. Komander chopped away at Takeshita which had no effect as Takeshita kicked Komander across the face. Komander tried to pull the ropes down but Takeshita anticipated it and hit him with a low kick. Takeshita toyed with Komander a bit in the corner, then hit a huge suplex that landed Komander flat on his face. [c]

Takeshita was on the floor as Komander hit a springboard moonsault, which was perfectly executed. Komander hit a springboard hurricanrana back inside the ring to get a close count. Takeshita caught Komander in the corner, then launched him across the ring. Takeshita hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a very close count. Takeshita rocked Komander with a stiff elbow shot, but Komander reversed a powerbomb attempt into another close count.

Komander went to the top rope but was cut off by Takeshita. Komander slipped free and hit a springboard into a Destroyer. He went back to the top and went for a rope walk shooting star press but Takeshita got his knees up. Takeshita hit a spinning Falcon Arrow for the win.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita in 9:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Woof what a fun match. There was no concern over who was walking away with the win but they made me second guess that idea a few times. Now, let’s make sure not to keep Takeshita on Rampage.)

– Serena Deeb was featured in a video package. She said she is back and proclaimed she will become Women’s Champion. [c]

– Mark Henry and Excalibur voiced over a video package featuring the rivalry between Top Flight and Undisputed Kingdom. Henry announced that it was time for the main event.

(4) THE UNDISPUTED KINGDOM (Roderick Strong & Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. TOP FLIGHT (Dante & Darius Martin) & ACTION ANDRETTI

Excalibur announced that Mercedes Mone would be on this week’s Dynamite. Strong immediately went on the attack as the bell rang, but quickly tagged in Bennett who continued the onslaught on Andretti. Taven was the legal man, and he nailed Andretti with a perfect dropkick. He took too much time to gloat, however, as Dante tagged in and whipped Taven to the turnbuckle face-first. Bennett tagged back in and kicked away at Dante’s legs. Dante fired back at both Taven and Bennett before tagging Darius. Darius and Dante worked on the Kingdom together and sent them both out to the floor.

Bennett and Darius had a chop fest in the middle of the ring before string tagged back in and chopped away at Darius as well. Darius caught String with a Manhattan drop before tagging Andretti back in. Andretti went for a pin and got a two count. Andretti hit a backbreaker/neckbreaker combo before hitting a running shooting star press. Andretti hit a springboard back elbow on the Kingdom which drove them to the floor. One by one, Darius, Dante, and Andretti flew through the ropes and took out their opponents. [c]

Darius made the hot tag to Dante who single handedly took out the Kingdom. Dante hit a crossbody on Bennett for two. Andretti tagged in but got caught trying another springboard off the ropes. Andretti had control as Darius came in to help double team Bennett. They weren’t quick enough as Taven made the save/ Taven and Bennett hit a spike piledriver as Strong hit End of Heartache on Andretti for the win.

WINNERS: The Undisputed Kingdom in 10:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Fast-paced main event that was fun to watch but a challenge to follow; which always makes for an extra fun match report. I need to see more from the Undisputed Kingdom as a whole, as I just don’t see them as a valid main event threat. Maybe when Cole gets back to full health, things will change – let’s hope.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A very strong night of in-ring action, which made for an enjoyable hour of pro wrestling. I’m sure many people won’t agree with this, but I actually like the fact that the tag team title brackets were unveiled on tonight’s show. Would I have preferred they take two minutes and do this on a bigger show with more eyeballs such as Dynamite? Of course. But I think this is a good use of actual TV time instead of releasing a graphic on Twitter. As far as what to watch, I say skip the opener and check out the rest. Even the women’s tag team squash was a fun short segment. Until next week, stay safe everyone!