FREE PODCAST 3/28 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Martin discuss Rock bloodying Cody, latest WrestleMania hype, Dynamite viewership woes, new Randy Savage book review, UFC, NXT (138 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin from the weekly PWTorch VIP Podcast “The Fix.” They discuss these topics:

Analysis of the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns face-to-face on Smackdown and Rock bloodying Cody on Raw.

A full review of Smackdown and then Raw including the C.M. Punk-Drew McIntyre-Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch-Rhea Ripley segments.

A rundown of NXT from Tuesday

A reaction to AEW Dynamite having the lowest viewership ever in its normal timeslot when not opposite of NXT or on a holiday.

Review of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Mercedes Moné’s unimpressive color commentary.

A review of UFC Fight Night and a look ahead to this weekend.

A thorough review of a new Randy Savage biography including more than one credibility-killing instance.

