FREE PODCAST 3/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #272 (3-26-94) of the PWTorch including WrestleMania X review, post-Mania feuds, Wade’s 5-star ratings, Cactus loses ear, more (222 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off episode 115 of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #272 of the PWTorch including WrestleMania X review, what’s next for WWF after Mania, Wade explains what makes a match 5-stars, Cactus loses his ear, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

