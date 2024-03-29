VIP AUDIO 3/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-29-2006) – News Brief with Caldwell talking Angle’s deteriorating condition, Bret-Michaels, Jim Ross’s WrestleMania situation, ratings, ROH, TNA (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 29 and 30, 2006 episodes featuring James Caldwell’s News Brief podcast with a look at the Jim Ross WrestleMania announcer situation, the latest WWE and TNA ratings, Bret Hart-Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle’s dangerous physical trajectory, ROH’s latest events, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

