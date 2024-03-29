VIP AUDIO 3/29 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 26 – Yoshihiro Takayama (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the twenty-sixth edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Into a new year and we are continuing to celebrate what is now well over 30 years of professional wrestling fandom. Alan will welcome more guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. Episode 26 means we’re officially in the home stretch, but there are some big names still to pay tribute to, and when you think big names in the history of Japanese wrestling, Yoshihiro Takayama is certainly bigger than most! The master of The Everest German Suplex had a career like no other, and we were delighted to be joined by a guest like no other, wrestling internet legend Phil Schneider of Segunda Caida and The Ringer. Yes indeed, before he heads to Philadelphia to promote the DEAN~! show, Phil chats to Alan about all things Takayama, going from his early years when he was a punching bag for wrestling fans online to being one of the absolute faves in the 2000s (ironically after becoming a punching bag for real against Don Frye in the greatest MMA fight ever). From his 2002 G1 MVP performance to his classics in NOAH with Kobashi, Misawa and KENTA, it’s all covered here, including discussion of how Takayama paved the way of the freelancer in Japan and his significance to Alan’s Japanese wrestling fandom. A really fun show!

