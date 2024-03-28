VIP AUDIO 3/28 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Todd and Wade’s 2024 draft, McAfee, Hogan vs. Rock in movies, Solo, Samoa Joe, McDonagh, Harley Race, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- Nostalgia for VHS
- Should Samoa Joe take blame for viewership of AEW Dynamite lately?
- Is Solo Sikoa still seen as a potential future top star?
- Who would be a good candidate to face Undertaker if his streak was still on line the year?
- History of wrestlers winning secondary titles in 20s and World Titles later in their careers
- J.D. McDonagh’s value and upside
- Will The Rock make Seth Rollins’ title disappear?
- Is doing commentary more difficult than people think?
- Pat McAfee now versus last time on Smackdown
- Could a movie about the Hart Family work like The Iron Claw did on the Von Erich family?
- Will Paul Logan vs. Mike Tyson be a work?
- Looking back at Andre Battle Royal winners
- An attempt to justify “try and do” being okay
- More on Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock in terms of movie careers
- NXT’s Trick Williams-Melo storyline
- Shane McMahon
- What is Harley Race’s legacy?
- How will Logan Paul be used at Summerslam?
- Is Dave Meltzer being worked by Jack Perry and Tony Khan?
- AEW’s identity
- Why haven’t junior heavyweight or cruiserweight divisions ever really caught on in the U.S.?
- Wade and Todd draft 12 wrestlers each for a start-up big budget promotion
