VIP AUDIO 3/28 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Todd and Wade’s 2024 draft, McAfee, Hogan vs. Rock in movies, Solo, Samoa Joe, McDonagh, Harley Race, more (106 min.)

Nostalgia for VHS

Should Samoa Joe take blame for viewership of AEW Dynamite lately?

Is Solo Sikoa still seen as a potential future top star?

Who would be a good candidate to face Undertaker if his streak was still on line the year?

History of wrestlers winning secondary titles in 20s and World Titles later in their careers

J.D. McDonagh’s value and upside

Will The Rock make Seth Rollins’ title disappear?

Is doing commentary more difficult than people think?

Pat McAfee now versus last time on Smackdown

Could a movie about the Hart Family work like The Iron Claw did on the Von Erich family?

Will Paul Logan vs. Mike Tyson be a work?

Looking back at Andre Battle Royal winners

An attempt to justify “try and do” being okay

More on Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock in terms of movie careers

NXT’s Trick Williams-Melo storyline

Shane McMahon

What is Harley Race’s legacy?

How will Logan Paul be used at Summerslam?

Is Dave Meltzer being worked by Jack Perry and Tony Khan?

AEW’s identity

Why haven’t junior heavyweight or cruiserweight divisions ever really caught on in the U.S.?

Wade and Todd draft 12 wrestlers each for a start-up big budget promotion

