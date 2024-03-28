News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/28 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Todd and Wade’s 2024 draft, McAfee, Hogan vs. Rock in movies, Solo, Samoa Joe, McDonagh, Harley Race, more (106 min.)

March 28, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Nostalgia for VHS
  • Should Samoa Joe take blame for viewership of AEW Dynamite lately?
  • Is Solo Sikoa still seen as a potential future top star?
  • Who would be a good candidate to face Undertaker if his streak was still on line the year?
  • History of wrestlers winning secondary titles in 20s and World Titles later in their careers
  • J.D. McDonagh’s value and upside
  • Will The Rock make Seth Rollins’ title disappear?
  • Is doing commentary more difficult than people think?
  • Pat McAfee now versus last time on Smackdown
  • Could a movie about the Hart Family work like The Iron Claw did on the Von Erich family?
  • Will Paul Logan vs. Mike Tyson be a work?
  • Looking back at Andre Battle Royal winners
  • An attempt to justify “try and do” being okay
  • More on Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock in terms of movie careers
  • NXT’s Trick Williams-Melo storyline
  • Shane McMahon
  • What is Harley Race’s legacy?
  • How will Logan Paul be used at Summerslam?
  • Is Dave Meltzer being worked by Jack Perry and Tony Khan?
  • AEW’s identity
  • Why haven’t junior heavyweight or cruiserweight divisions ever really caught on in the U.S.?
  • Wade and Todd draft 12 wrestlers each for a start-up big budget promotion

