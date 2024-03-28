Drew McIntyre wants to wrestle Punk but says he’s “made of glass” and hopes he doesn’t get injured during rehab, talks about recent rave reviews and WWE contract status

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following are key highlights of Drew McIntyre’s interview this week with Newsday’s Alfonso Castillo where he talked about his future in WWE, his real-life animosity with C.M. Punk, and how his new character is closer to who he really is than when he was a babyface world champion in 2020 and 2021.

•On his WWE contract situation:

McIntyre said there was “not much” he could say about his contract situation, but signaled that he’s happy where he is. “I can say I’m having fun. And I hope to continue to have fun, no matter what. I’m still young, I’m in my prime. I’m gonna be wrestling,” said McIntyre, who made it clear that his satisfaction in WWE has a lot to do with his placement on the card. “If I’m not, you know, one of the featured players, if I’m not making a significant difference to the show, and the business as a whole, then quite frankly, I don’t want to be there.”

•On CM Punk:

“My thing is, if I really don’t like you, I shouldn’t be there, because I might punch you in the face… I don’t want to give away too much right now. But the story isn’t really a story. It’s real. And people are feeling it’s real. And they can see how much fun I’m having at his expense. And… there is a really good reason for that. And maybe we’ll get to tell that story, eventually. We just need Punk to not injure himself in rehab and make it back to WWE, or not injure himself driving to the show or walking to the show, since he’s made of glass.”

•On his new character:

“As a smiley, sword wielding Scotsman . . . there were limitations and a wall I would hit. Right now there’ absolutely no limits. I can use all my creativity . . . A lot of people say, ‘Wow, you know, the new Drew is great.’ But if you ever check out my independent work when I was gone from WWE from 2014 to 2017, you’ll see, ‘Wait actually, that’s just kind of the real Drew, with the volume turned up at times.’”

McIntyre also talked about WWE’s strong attendance figures and whether it’s experiencing its best period since the Attitude Era. Read the full article with additional McIntyre quotes HERE.

