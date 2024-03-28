WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT (3/27): Hank & Tank vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade, Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

MARCH 27, 2024

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Blake Howard, Brian “Road Dogg” James

(1) KATANA CHANCE (w/Kayden Carter) vs. SHAYNA BASZLER (w/Zoey Stark)

The women lined up for a test of strength, but Baszler soon kicked Chance’s leg out from under her, then posed with her hands in the air while Chance smirked on the mat. They locked up and Baszler moved Chance against the ropes, where the ref called for a break. Baszler rubbed her forearm against Chance’s face before moving away. Chance applied a waist lock, but Baszler backed her up into a corner, causing another break. When Baszler backed off, Chance swept Baszler’s feet, dropping her to the mat. Baszler got to her feet and blocked an arm drag. Chance hopped out to ringside, then Baszler chased her back into the ring. Chance ran the ropes and applied a front chancery. Baszler fired her off and Chance hit a drop kick. She covered Baszler but they were adjacent to the ropes so there was no count.

With Chance on the mat, Baszler kicked Chance’s arm out, then stood on her hand while posing to the crowd. Baszler wound up and stomped the same hand, then grinned at the crowd. Baszler applied an arm bar. Chance got to her feet, but Baszler clubbed her down with a forearm strike. Chance dodged a knee strike and a kick, then tripped Baszler against the ropes. Chance ran the ropes and took Baszler down with a hurricanrana, then clotheslined Baszler in the corner. She nailed Baszler with a somersault kick, then covered for two.

Chance climbed to the top rope, but Baszler was already getting to her feet. She pulled Chance off the corner, then applied a sleeper hold while seated on the top turnbuckle. Chance battled out, then used a hurricanrana to twirl Baszler from her perch to the mat. Chance covered for two. Baszler rolled to the apron, and Carter approached her to advise. Chance went for a low drop kick aimed at Baszler, but Baszler rolled out of the way, leaving Carter in the line of fire – she got blasted toward the announce table. Meanwhile, Baszler found her opening and applied the Kirifuda clutch. Chance tapped out immediately.

WINNER: Shayna Baszler by submission in 5:15.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent action with a good bullying performance by Baszler. It was close to a clean win, but Carter provided some level of distraction in the match finish.)

(2) HANK & TANK vs. EDRIS ENOFE & MALIK BLADE

Enofe started against Hank. Enofe flexed to the crowd before locking up, and Hank easily shoved him to the mat. Enofe responded by doing ten push-ups. Hank shoved him back to the mat after this exercise, and Enofe kicked the bottom rope in frustration. Enofe applied a side headlock, but Tank tagged in and knocked Enofe down with a shoulder block. He chopped Enofe in the corner, then fired him across the ring. Enofe hit a low drop kick, knocking Tank down. Blade tagged in and was taken down with simultaneous drop toe-holds and drop kicks. Blade covered Tank for two, then applied a headlock.

Tank escaped, but caught a reverse elbow strike from Blade. Hank tagged in and combined forces with Tank to sandwich-splash Blade in the middle of the ring. Hank covered for two. Blade rolled up Hank for a surprise two-count. Tank tagged back in, but Blade immediately drop kicked him out of the ring. Blade tossed Hank through the ropes, then tagged Enofe back in. Blade and Enofe then hit consecutive somersault sentons over the top rope to the floor. The posed at the crowd and urged them to “Make some noise!” as we cut to break.

After the break, Enofe remained in control by dropping elbows onto Tank. Blade tagged in and knocked Hank off the apron, then took Tank down with a neckbreaker. He covered Tank for two. Blade applied a chinlock. Blade struggled to prevent a tag, but no no avail. Hank tagged in and hit Blade with a Thesz press. He splashed Blade in opposite corners, then tossed him face-first onto the mat. He covered Blade, but Enofe hit a flying elbow drop from off camera to break up the pin. He dragged Blade toward their corner, then tagged himself in. He climbed to the top rope and hit a Savage-esque elbow drop. He remained on top for the cover, but Tank ran in to break it up. Tank made a blind tag. Hank completed a power slam and Tank immediately covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Hank & Tank by pinfall in 6:50.

(Meyers’s Analysis: More good action. They crammed a lot into seven minutes and indeed fired the crowd up with some high-flying moves.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.6

Find Mike Meyers on TwitterX: @themikeshow42