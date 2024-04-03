VIP AUDIO 4/2 – Everything with Rich & Wade: C.M. Punk’s nearly two hour interview with Ariel Helwani dissected and analyzed (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich dissect and analyze C.M. Punk’s nearly two hour interview this week with Ariel Helwani including what Punk seemed to confirm about his controversies, how he handled explaining his side, what he might’ve revealed when it came to his body language and intensity ratcheting up when he covered certain people and situations, how he talked about key figures such as Vince McMahon, Paul Levesque, Tony Khan, and others, and much more.

