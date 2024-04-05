Cody Rhodes reveals his bus caught on fire while he was sleeping last night (updated)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes revealed that his tour bus caught on fire last night on The Pat McAfee Live show on ESPN today. Rhodes, talking to McAfee about WrestleMania week during the show, said he was looking forward to getting a decent amount of sleep last night for the first time all week when he heard a loud noise that sounded like a gun shot.

Rhodes went on to say that his bus driver told him his bus was on fire and they had to evacuate. Rhodes said he had time to grab three things and he ended up escaping the bus wit a photo of his wife, a photo of his daughter, and his WrestleMania boots. Rhodes did not go in-depth into exactly how much damage the fire did to his bus, but he did say several of his signature suits now had a smoke smell to them.

Later on during Rhodes’s segment on the show, Rhodes revealed that he was standing outside after evacuating his bus and Seth Rollins ended up inviting everyone to stay on his tour bus.

Update:

Cody Rhodes also issued a statement on X today about his bus catching on fire. “Before you hear it elsewhere – my tour bus caught fire last night,” wrote Rhodes. “Everybody is safe and okay The 2 items I grabbed before I got off will probably pop wrestling fans Again, thank you @PhillyFireDept.”