Complete NJPW Sakura Genesis lineup announced for April 6

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The complete lineup for NJPW’s Sakura Genesis PPV has been announced. The show will be headlined by IWGP World Hvt. Champion Tetsuya Naito defending his title against NJPW Cup 2024 winner Yota Tsuji. The show will take place at Sumo hall in Tokyo, Japan and air at live starting at 4:00 a.m. Eastern with English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World.

The entire lineup for the event is as follows:

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Yota Tsuji

NEVER Openweight Champion Evil vs. Shingo Takagi

Jon Moxley & Shota Umino vs. Jack Perry & Ren Narita

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Sho vs. Yoh

IWGP Tag Team Champions Bullet Club (Kenta & Chase Owens) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) vs. Kushida & Kevin Knight and Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) – Three-Way match

Just 5 Guys (Sanada & Yuya Uemura & Douki) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman) – Six Man Tag match

L.I.J. (Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi) vs. Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay & Gedo)

El Desperado & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. T.M.D.K. (Zack Sabre Jr. & Kosei Fujita)

Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg vs. Ayato Yoshida & Takuro Niki & Chicharito Shoki

We will have coverage of the event on pwtorch.com this weekend.