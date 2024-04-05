WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (4/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, April 5, 2024
Where: Philadelphia, Pa. at Wells Fargo Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 15,687 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 16,909.
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa
- Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez
- New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory
- Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
- Randy Orton on “The Kevin Owens Show”
