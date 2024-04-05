WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (4/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, April 5, 2024

Where: Philadelphia, Pa. at Wells Fargo Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 15,687 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 16,909.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa

Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez

New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Randy Orton on “The Kevin Owens Show”

