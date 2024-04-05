VIP AUDIO 4/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-6-2006) – WWE Retro Audio with Caldwell & Octavio talking Saturday Night’s Main Event, Rock ‘n’ Wrestling era transitioning to Shawn & Bret era, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 6, 2006 episode featuring PWTorch columnist James Caldwell, who is joined by PWTorch specialist Octavio Fierros to preview the big stories of the 2006 WWE Hall of Fame. They also discuss the most recent Saturday Night’s Main Event compared to the last SNME on Fox in 1992, the similarities between the two eras, the end of the “rock and wrestling” era transitioning to the Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels era, the champions and top angles from 1992, Eddie Guerrero, Bret Hart, the top angles in 1996, how the NWO changed wrestling, the champions from 1996 compared to 2006, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

