AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (4/6): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Saturday, April 6, 2024
Where: Worcester, Mass. at DCU Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,252 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 3,353.
How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) – AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal
- Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher
- Chris Jericho & Hook vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty)
- Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander
- Yuka Sakazaki vs. Trish Adora
- House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Christopher Daniels & Bryan Keith & Matt Sydal
- PAC in action
- Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay in sit-down interview with Renee Paquette
