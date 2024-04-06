AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (4/6): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Where: Worcester, Mass. at DCU Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,252 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 3,353.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) – AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal

Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher

Chris Jericho & Hook vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty)

Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Trish Adora

House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Christopher Daniels & Bryan Keith & Matt Sydal

PAC in action

Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay in sit-down interview with Renee Paquette

