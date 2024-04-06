FREE PODCAST 4/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Goodspeed: Did WWE deliver enough on the final episode before WrestleMania 40? (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Goodspeed from PWTorch. They begin with thoughts on the final angle and promo from Cody Rhodes to end the show. They march through the entire episode’s final hype setting the stage for WrestleMania weekend. There are some sidebar discussions including whether Seth Rollins should turn heel nor anytime soon and if the tag belts should be separated by brand. They also close with some NXT Stand & Delivery talk.
