FREE PODCAST 4/5 – WKPWP Mailbag Flashback: (4-5-2019) Keller & Powell cover WrestleMania 35 topics including high-stakes for Roman, does Kofi have to win, the hemp belt, more + Tony Khan Media Q&A (132 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Mailbag Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-5-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics: Why does Vince McMahon favor Raw over Smackdown so much headed into WrestleMania? Does Rousey-Becky-Charlotte angle with police differ in a key way from Beer Truck with Stone Cold? Should Kofi Kingston be handed Daniel Bryan’s hemp and wood title belt? What’s at stake for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and how can he be hurt by booking and presentation? Should WrestleMania end with the big three singles title matches to keep crowd engaged in the last hour or so? British Bulldogs in the Hall of Fame? Could John Cena get involved on Sunday in a match? What’s upside and downside of Ronda Rousey leaving WM35 as dual champion? Does Kofi absolutely have to win based on the backstory of WWE and black wrestlers? Is there a pattern with WrestleMania 20, 25, 30, and perhaps 35?

Then yesterday’s Media Q&A with AEW’s Tony Khan fielding questions on C.M. Punk, recent roster cuts, ROH, and much more including a question from PWTorch’s own Rich Fann.

