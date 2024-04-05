VIP AUDIO 4/5 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Final WrestleMania primer including good one-liners by Cody to close out the show, a turn, a battle royal winner, more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 5 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring the final WrestleMania primer including good one-liners by Cody Rhodes to close out the show, a turn and a change in a tag match, the Andre battle royal, another Jade Cargill appearance, Logan Paul getting beaten up, and more.

