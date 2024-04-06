NXT’s G.M. Ava announces during Stand & Deliver she’s adding a Women’s North American Title to the brand

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT is adding a second women’s singles title. Ava announced during Stand & Deliver this afternoon that an NXT Women’s North American Title is being added.

Vic Joseph excitedly reacted at ringside by saying Ava is the youngest G.M. in history and showing wisdom beyond her years with such a decision.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: NXT STAND & DELIVER PLE RESULTS (4/6): Hazelwood’s live report on Hayes-Williams, Dragunov-D’Angelo, Valkyria-Perez, Wolf Dogs vs. Frazer & Axiom, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: NXT Stand & Deliver results: Moore’s live review of Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes, Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Title, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Title