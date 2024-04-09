FREE PODCAST 4/9 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-9-2019) Keller & Bryant talk Kofi vs. Seth ending with Bar run-in, on-Site report from Raw & WrestleMania, live callers, mailbag (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-9-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Travis Bryant from the PWTorch East Coast Cast. They took live calls, answer mailbag questions, and talk with an on-site correspondent who travelled from Japan to New York for WrestleMania Weekend and attended WrestleMania and Raw, among other shows. Topics including the crowd turning against WWE with The Bar run-in, the return of the Undertaker, Becky Lynch not addressing the controversial pin, Seth Rollins justifying his low-blow, and just about everything else from the show.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO