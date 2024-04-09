News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/9 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 2 (4-5-2017): In-depth on fans rejecting Roman on Raw, Cena-Roman comparison, Revival’s Raw debut, return of Balor, Vince segment (68 min.)

April 9, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2), we jump back seven years to the Apr. 5, 2017 episode covering these topics:

  • More than half of the show what is going on with Roman Reigns, how WWE is framing it, whether their apparent plan for him in terms of the heel/face classification makes sense and can work, and how his situation now as a booed babyface is similar and different than John Cena at a similar stage of their pushes.
  • A rundown of Raw including Vince McMahon’s segment, the debut of The Revival, the return of Finn Balor, and the prospects for the Hardys.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024