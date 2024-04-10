VIP AUDIO 4/9 – Everything with Rich & Wade: WrestleMania Weekend stories, Cody coronation, the new “Then, Now, Forever” opening, media at WM, WWE draft, AEW (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich talk about the big topics from WrestleMania Weekend including his thoughts on WrestleMania Night 2, a look ahead to the WWF Draft, the future of the World Hvt. Title and Damien Priest, how WWE treated wrestling media, and reaction on the streets of Philly and Pittsburg after WM weekend. Also, some AEW talk, examining WWE’s new “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp and which wrestlers were chosen and WrestleMania weekend’s motel horror story from Rich.

