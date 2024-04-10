FREE PODCAST 4/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Thrashelvania featuring Kane vs. Johnson, Carter vs. Priest, more (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland give the indy wrestling perspective of WrestleMania weekend. Chris traveled to Williamstown, N.J., to watch Thrashelvania, a loaded benefit indy show to support cancer research, and he gives a live report on all the matches, including Alex Kane vs. Brian Johnson for the ACTION World Title, Brandon Kirk & Kasey Catal vs. Laynie Luck & GPA in the Kirk’s Couples Invitational, Adam Priest vs. Darius Carter, and more. They also give their thoughts on Mania itself and the weekend as a whole, plus news updates from IWTV and a new indy alliance announces its first show. For VIP, they watch selected matches from Joey Janela’s Spring Break, including Minoru Suzuki & Masato Tanaka vs. Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita in a match with an ending that you won’t believe, plus Effy and Mance Warner (maybe) finish their feud with a brutal I Quit match.

