FREE PODCAST 4/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel: Punk-Perry footage, Ospreay takes dig at Triple H, Mercedes promo, Dynasty hype, live callers, on-site report (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Joel Dehnel from PWTorch to discuss AEW Dynamite including the C.M. Punk-Jack Perry backstage scuffle and The Young Bucks framing of it, Will Ospreay taking a shot at Triple H, Mercedes Moné stiff delivery in her sit-down promo, Swerve Strickland attacks Samoa Joe, Dustin Rhodes vs. Joe, and much more with live callers, emails, and an-site correspondent with details on Julia Hart’s injury, Tony Khan’s speech to fans, Punk chants multiple times, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO