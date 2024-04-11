FREE PODCAST 4/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel: Punk-Perry footage, Ospreay takes dig at Triple H, Mercedes promo, Dynasty hype, live callers, on-site report (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Joel Dehnel from PWTorch to discuss AEW Dynamite including the C.M. Punk-Jack Perry backstage scuffle and The Young Bucks framing of it, Will Ospreay taking a shot at Triple H, Mercedes Moné stiff delivery in her sit-down promo, Swerve Strickland attacks Samoa Joe, Dustin Rhodes vs. Joe, and much more with live callers, emails, and an-site correspondent with details on Julia Hart’s injury, Tony Khan’s speech to fans, Punk chants multiple times, and more.
