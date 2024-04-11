News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/10 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: CM Punk-Jack Perry incident airs, Bucks frame it, FTR react it, Ospreay takes dig at Triple H, Joe vs. Dustin, more (31 min.)

April 11, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the April 10 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring the previously un-aired CM Punk-Jack Perry incident backstage at Wembley including The Young Bucks framing it and FTR reacting to it. Also, Will Ospreay takes a dig at Triple H, Samoa Joe vs. Dustin Rhodes, and more hype and angles for Dynasty.

