WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (4/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

April 12, 2024

When: Friday, April 12, 2024

Where: Detroit, Mich. at Little Caesars Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 13,296 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,297.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Cody Rhodes will return for first time as WWE Champion
  • Bayley will make first appearance as WWE Women’s Champion

