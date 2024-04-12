WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (4/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, April 12, 2024

Where: Detroit, Mich. at Little Caesars Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 13,296 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,297.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cody Rhodes will return for first time as WWE Champion

Bayley will make first appearance as WWE Women’s Champion

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/5): Keller’s report on start of WrestleMania XL weekend with Andre Battle Royal, Orton on The KO Show, Waller & Theory vs. Dunne & Bate, Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Kelly Kelly on her interest in having another match, why she retired young from WWE, asking Vince McMahon to win the Divas Championship