FREE PODCAST 4/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – NXT Eight Years Back Special Free Listen: Shinsuke’s weekly TV show debut, Tessa Blanchard’s first appearance, plus movie talk (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Last Saturday an era ended when “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” ended. Next Saturday, a new era begins with a new WWE-themed weekly podcast with new hosts. To bridge that gap today, we are bringing you a free double-dose of a VIP-exclusive weekly show, “NXT 8 Years Back” hosted by Kelly Wells and Tom Stoup. This features the Apr. 6 and Apr. 13 episodes from this month including analysis of Shinsuke Nakamura’s debut on the weekly show, Tessa Blanchard’s first appearance, and more. They also include movie talk in these episodes with a look at the new “Road House” and Hilary Swank’s career.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.