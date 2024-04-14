FREE PODCAST 4/13 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell break down headlines coming out of Raw including Bryan’s PPV positioning, return of Evolution, Cena’s odd promo, plus digesting WM30 buyrate info just released (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (4-15-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell to break down headlines coming out of Raw including Daniel Bryan’s PPV positioning, return of Evolution, John Cena’s odd promo, plus digesting WrestleMania butyrate info just released, and more with live callers. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, PWTorch All-Star Panelist Jim Valley replaces Powell as co-host to tackle email questions with a discussion about Undertaker’s Streak at the end.

