VIP AUDIO 4/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-11-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill with guest Lance Storm, TNA’s move to Thursdays, injuries, KORT, more (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from April 11, 2006.

SPECIAL GUEST…

Lance Storm joins Pat on the Newsmaker Hotline to discuss his return to the ring and his future plans.

NEWS TOPICS…

Another former United States champ expected to come out of retirement

A former WWE wrestler suffers a possibly career-ending ailment

A well-known wrestler not be able to appear on TNA’s Lockdown pay-per-view

Vince McMahon taking on God

King of the Ring returns

TNA Impact’s move to Thursday

Another One Night Stand for ECW

The Indy Lineup of the Week with the wrestling debut of Bruce Leroy

Listeners help Shawn Michaels choose a tag team partner

A full sack of Listener Mail

“McNeill Sings the Hits”

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO