NXT PREVIEW (4/16): Announced matches, location, how to watch

When: Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde
- Dijak vs. Noam Dar
- Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes – Steel cage match
- Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
- Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice
- Thea Hail vs. Tatum Paxley
- Tony D’Angelo returns to NXT
