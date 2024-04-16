News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (4/16): Announced matches, location, how to watch

April 16, 2024

When: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde
  • Dijak vs. Noam Dar
  • Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes – Steel cage match
  • Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
  • Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice
  • Thea Hail vs. Tatum Paxley
  • Tony D’Angelo returns to NXT

