VIP AUDIO 4/16 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-13-2006) – Bruno Sammartino discusses being chosen to be WWWF Champion in 1970s, Zbyszko, Morales, why Inoki-Al flopped, breaking his neck (30 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 13, 2006 episode of James Caldwell’s “On Point” audio interview series.

In this third 21 minute installment of a 90-plus minute On Point interview with the top WWF star of the pre-WrestleMania era, Bruno Sammartino,PWTorch columnist James Caldwell talks with Bruno about being chosen for the WWWF Title in the ’70s, the politics behind Vince Sr. begging Bruno to return to the company because he was a top draw, his two famous Shea Stadium matches with Pedro Morales and Larry Zbyszko, pension plans and worker’s compensation in wrestling, why wrestlers never went along with his ideas to clean up the business, why the Inoki-Ali fight flopped, why he did not fight Ali in the wrestler-boxer match, breaking his neck against Stan Hansen, and much more.

Also, a James Caldwell News Brief follows with the latest news of the day.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

