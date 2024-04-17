NXT Ratings Report (4/16): Total viewership and key demo stats, year-to-date and monthly data, comparisons to year ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (4/16) episode of NXT on USA Network averaged 625,000 viewers, down from 647,000 the prior week. The following are the monthly averages so far:

March: 603,000

February: 622,000

January: 693,000

The average so far this week through 16 weeks is 642,000.

The average through 16 weeks last year was 595,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.17, down from 0.19 the prior week. The monthly averages so far:

March: 0.17

February: 0.18

January: 0.20

The average so far this week through 16 weeks is 0.18.

The average through 16 weeks last year was 0.14.

The advertised matches were:

Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde

Dijak vs. Noam Dar

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes – Steel cage match

Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice

Thea Hail vs. Tatum Paxley

Tony D’Angelo returns to NXT

