NXT Ratings Report (4/16): Total viewership and key demo stats, year-to-date and monthly data, comparisons to year ago

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

April 17, 2024

Last night’s (4/16) episode of NXT on USA Network averaged 625,000 viewers, down from 647,000 the prior week. The following are the monthly averages so far:

  • March: 603,000
  • February: 622,000
  • January: 693,000

The average so far this week through 16 weeks is 642,000.

The average through 16 weeks last year was 595,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.17, down from 0.19 the prior week. The monthly averages so far:

  • March: 0.17
  • February: 0.18
  • January: 0.20

The average so far this week through 16 weeks is 0.18.

The average through 16 weeks last year was 0.14.

The advertised matches were:

  • Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde
  • Dijak vs. Noam Dar
  • Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes – Steel cage match
  • Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
  • Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice
  • Thea Hail vs. Tatum Paxley
  • Tony D’Angelo returns to NXT

