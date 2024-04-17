VIP AUDIO 4/17 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss John’s in-person WrestleMania weekend experience, Impact TV featuring PCO vs. Kon in a Monster’s Ball match, more (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo are back for a loaded show. John discusses being in Philadelphia for WrestleMania weekend and taking in several shows at The Collective. Then the discussion turns to TNA, including a review of last week’s Impact TV show featuring a main event of PCO vs. Kon in a Monster’s Ball match and the continuation of the Jonathan Gresham vignettes. They conclude with a preview of the upcoming Rebellion show.

