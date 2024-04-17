VIP AUDIO 4/17 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-14-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: TNA’s Thursday debut with Samoa Joe and Sting, plus Batista, Lesnar, Shelton, Orton scouting reports five years later (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Apr. 14, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:

The first Thursday night TNA Impact including how they hyped it during TUF, opening with a match in progress, featuring a stiff Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels match, Sting’s first match back, and a variety of other factors.

A look back at Batista, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and Shelton Benjamin scouting reports five years ago this week

A new Predictions Segment on a number of subjects

Randy Orton’s future

Why TNA dropped the ball on the “Quite Frankly with Stephen A. Smith” show

Whether Samoa Joe’s style will shorten his career

Thoughts on recent Raw and Smackdown shows

And much more

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

