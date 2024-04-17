VIP AUDIO 4/17 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-14-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: TNA’s Thursday debut with Samoa Joe and Sting, plus Batista, Lesnar, Shelton, Orton scouting reports five years later (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Apr. 14, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:
- The first Thursday night TNA Impact including how they hyped it during TUF, opening with a match in progress, featuring a stiff Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels match, Sting’s first match back, and a variety of other factors.
- A look back at Batista, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and Shelton Benjamin scouting reports five years ago this week
- A new Predictions Segment on a number of subjects
- Randy Orton’s future
- Why TNA dropped the ball on the “Quite Frankly with Stephen A. Smith” show
- Whether Samoa Joe’s style will shorten his career
- Thoughts on recent Raw and Smackdown shows
- And much more
