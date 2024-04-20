FREE PODCAST 4/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Bayley vs. Naomi, new tag belts, more Bloodline drama, Styles vs. Knight for title shot, live callers (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net. They begin with thoughts on the latest Bloodline developments including Solo Sikoa taking on an expanded role and chants of “We Want Roman.” They also discuss what WWE is doing well and whether they’re winning over AEW fans as part of their growth lately. Then they cover the rest of the show with caller interaction including WWE Draft talk, the new tag belts, Cody Rhodes’s upcoming challenge as champion compared to challenger on the chase and whether A.J. Styles is a good first challenger, and much more.

