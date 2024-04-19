VIP AUDIO 4/19 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Bayley defends against Naomi, more Bloodline drama, Styles vs. Knight, new tag belts, Escobar vs. Carlito, more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 19 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring a A.J. Styles vs. L.A. Knight for a shot at Cody Rhodes, Bayley defending against Naomi, a four-way tag match, new WWE Tag Team Titles presented to A-Town Down, more Bloodline drama, Carlito vs. Santos Escobar, and more.

