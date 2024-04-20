FREE PODCAST 4/19 – WKPWP Mailbag Flashback: (4-19-2019) WWE’s women’s division post shake-up including Sasha, Becky, Lacey, plus 205 Live call-ups, how Reigns on SD affects Kofi, AEW, more (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-19-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell. They discuss these topics: The state of WWE’s women’s division post shake-up including Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, Asuka & Kairi Sane with Page, plus 205 Live call-ups, how Reigns on SD affects Kofi, wrestling reporting changes over the decades, whether AEW should scoop up departing and disgruntled WWE wrestlers, and more.

