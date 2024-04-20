VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #806 (May 1, 2004): Keller’s exclusive behind the scenes look at ROH, Powell column on why WWE is better off without Steve Austin, detailed look at NWA’s 55th Anniversary Event, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #806 cover-dated May 1, 2004: This week’s completely new Torch Newsletter includes: COVER STORY: The ROH Experience Comes to the Midwest – Highlights of this weekend’s Midwest double-shot including audience reaction… THIS WEEK with Wade Keller: An exclusive behind the scenes look at ROH, and what sets it apart from ECW, WWE, and indy groups over the years… TOP FIVE STORIES OF THE WEEK.. WWE NEWSWIRE packed with exclusive backstage insider news items… TNA NEWSWIRE packed with more behind the scenes news and the latest on the TV deal… ROH NEWSWIRE with the latest happenings and future scheduled matches.. ON TOPIC with Jason Powell (#1): Why WWE is better off without Steve Austin.. ON TOPIC with Jason Powell (#2): The Eugene Controversy and how to get out of it.. MCNEILL FACTOR: A detailed look at the NWA’s 55th Anniversary Event.. BACKTRACKS looking back major insider stories 10 years ago in the Torch… END NOTES with Wade Keller looking at a variety of current events in wrestling.

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #806

–LIST OF ALL 2004 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE