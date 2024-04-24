NXT HITS & MISSES (4/23): Alum showing up to watch, Dragunov vs. Trick Williams, Corbin vs. Lexis King, Perez vs. Valkyria vs. Paxley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley: Hit

*excuse me as I catch my breath regarding Tatum Paxley* ahem…This match exceeded my expectations. Yes, I was rooting for Paxley, but the finish I thought was wonderful. NXT may have a new baby face in Paxley, based on her crowd reaction and maybe this would be the perfect time for a double turn between her and Valkyria? The match was well-worked overall. I’m not sure who steps up as Perez’s newest challenger, but her work as a heel as been solid. Again, I go back to Paxley and how much support she received from the NXT fans, I was caught off guard by this (a credit to how well she has transformed into this new character)

Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker: Hit

I was surprised by the outcome. Parker showed very little inexperience in her match with the talented Henley. I’m assuming maybe a call up for Henley after this match? As for Parker, if they would give the same push to OTM I think that would be a good thing.

Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca: Hit

I was going to give tis match a miss, as the ‘hardcore’ aspect of the match was pretty ‘softcore’, between surfboards and the inflatable pool with the balls in it, but by the end of the match, I actually was surprised to find myself far more invested. Another surprising ending, as I would’ve thought Davenport would go over (she looses far too often, in my opinion). I thought this was Ruca’s best match since returning, as in other matches she always seemed to appear hesitant or a little slow on her moves, but by the end of this match, she seemed to have gotten a little confidence back.

Baron Corbin vs. Lexis King: Hit

Good on Corbin for giving the shine to the newcomer King. I’m not sure what’s next for Corbin, but his babyface run has been a surprise and a bit of a delight. I never thought I’d see a run for Corbin as a babyface, but he seems to enjoy it and is owning it so why not carry in farther and see what happens.

Ilya Dragunov vs. Trick Williams: Hit

These guys have great chemistry with each other, where every one of their matches felt original. While I sad to see Ilya lose the championship (He was the work horse for NXT UK and NXT, I’m hoping this leads to a prosperous call up. The place came unglued for Trick’s win (but, damn it Booker: why do you have to ruin it with your stupid chants!?!). Good for Trick. The guy has come a log way and his title win is well deserved.

Main Roster/former NXT talents showing up: Hit:

This made the title match seem all that more important to see the alum show up for the show. I also liked the social media montage predicting the winner. It’s one of the few social media interactions that I think help the product. It was a nice touch.

The D’Angelo Family vs. The No Quarter Catch Crew: Minor Miss

The No Quarter Catch Crew has cooled off a lot since their inception, which I felt telegraphed the finish to this match. I can’t say that the match was bad, but it really didn’t hold my interest. It’s not really bad storytelling, but when one group seems to lose more than they win AND they hold a ‘championship’ within NXT, it feels like a disservice to the Heritage Cup to be represented by a group that has no focus.

