VIP AUDIO 4/24 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss the go-home edition of Impact, the Rebellion PPV, Darrin’s observations from being at AEW Dynasty, more (57 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo review a busy week in TNA, which included a go-home edition of Impact and the Rebellion PPV show. They also touch on Darrin’s observations from being live at AEW Dynasty show and John’s thoughts on the rumor of Tessa Blanchard being in discussions to return to TNA.

