FREE PODCAST 5/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Duncan: Inside info on Becky Lynch’s actual future in WWE, Gunther-Priest-Drew, Bron-Pearce, Creeds, Kross-New Day, more (131 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Kevin Duncan from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Acknowledging WWE” weekly series. They discuss what could be Becky Lynch’s final WWE match ever with real-time insights and reporting on whether she is really done and if she’s AEW-bound. They discuss the rest of Raw including the opening segment with strong performances from Gunther, Damien Priest, and Drew McIntyre. Can C.M. Punk step up when he returns? Also Bron Breakker-Adam Pearce, Karrion Kross-New Day, and much more.

