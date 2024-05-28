VIP AUDIO 5/27 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Becky Lynch status update, Becky challenges Liv in cage, Gunther celebrates King win, Judgment Day drama, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 27 edition of WWE Raw featuring first an update on Becky Lynch’s WWE status. Then a review of Raw including Gunther celebrating his King victory and then interacting with Damien Priest and Drew McIntyre, more Judgment Day drama, Becky challenging Liv Morgan in a cage, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO