FREE PODCAST 5/28 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discussed Bo Dallas’s debut, Daniel Bryan’s situation, is Zeb overshadowing Swagger, Alicia Fox, more (97 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (5-27-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell to discuss the previous night’s Raw, final hype for the WWE Payback event, Daniel Bryan’s situation, is Zeb overshadowing Swagger, Bo Dallas’s debut, Alicia Fox, and more including live calls and emails questions.

