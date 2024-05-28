WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (5/24): Latest viewership data, details on dropoff in last five weeks compared to WrestleMania season

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (5/24) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox broadcast network averaged 2.147 million viewers, in line with the 2.186 million and 2.128 million the last two weeks. The last five weeks have averaged 2.150 million viewers, a drop from the prior 16 episodes of 2024 which averaged 2.413 million during the Royal Rumble to WrestleMania season.

The same five week period last year averaged 2.194 million, so 47,000 higher than this year. The prior 16 weeks a year ago averaged 2.354 million. So this year there’s a bigger post-WrestleMania dropoff than last year (160,000 last year, 263,000 this year).

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.56 rating, down from 0.59 and 0.62 the prior two weeks. The last five weeks have averaged a 0.59 rating, a drop from the prior 16 weeks of 2024 which averaged 0.68.

This episode was taped in Saudi Arabia and aired on delay.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Randy Orton vs. Tame Tonga – King of the Ring Semifinal Match

Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax – King of the Ring Semifinal Match

Bayley vs. Chelsea Green

The Street Profits vs. Tonga Loa & Solo Sikoa

A.J. Styles will confront Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis

