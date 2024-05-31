VIP AUDIO 5/31 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” Guest host era WCW Saturday Night and Buddy Rose shining in Portland (169 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Erin Quinn (in her contractual annual appearance) for a new edition of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. This time around, we had a third episode in the holster in case we went to a deciding fall. Yes indeed, 2/3 Falls was the main event order of the day for both the guest host era of 1992 WCW Saturday Night (K. Allen Frye’s brainchild) and Portland Wrestling in 1983. Alan and Erin compare and contrast our two main events – Great Muta vs. Brad Armstrong and Curt Hennig vs. Buddy Rose – in great detail. Which match was better? Which of the four wrestlers didn’t pull their weight? Find out by listening, and you’ll also get a rundown of WCW’s guest host format (a scourge of 1999 was actually a charmer back in 1992), hype for the NWA tag title tournament, bench press contest FOMO, and some great deals from Tom Peterson! Check it out – all this this month on the telly!

